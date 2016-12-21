Customers rally to save popular Christmas tree lot at Brunswick Square Mall
A popular Christmas tree lot in Middlesex County was in danger of losing its spot but was given a second change thanks to help from customers. Coastal Evergreens has set up at the Brunswick Square Mall in East Brunswick every year for the last 40 years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News12.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
East Brunswick Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dr. Anil J. Mehta, 65, Edison (Sep '07)
|Wed
|Mac
|10
|East Brunswick Police Harassing anyone? (Apr '07)
|Dec 18
|Just stop it
|580
|Highland Park & cockroaches??
|Dec 18
|tell it like it is
|2
|Sayreville man sentenced to prison for importin...
|Dec 17
|Anonymous
|1
|South Amboy man kidnapped, beaten (Feb '07)
|Dec 17
|Anthony Scarpuzzi
|5
|Any Gay/Bi Teens In Central NJ or Anywhere in NJ?? (Aug '14)
|Nov 27
|swingingbothways
|19
|Any Bisexual/Gay Teens Near South River NJ?
|Nov 22
|swingingbothways
|1
Find what you want!
Search East Brunswick Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC