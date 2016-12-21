Christie wants you to know you can bu...

Christie wants you to know you can buy heroin overdose antidote at Walgreens

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 22 Read more: The Jersey Journal

A large crowd, many waving candle-like lights aloft, listen as Gov. Chris Christie, left, calls for an end to the "shame" associated drug addiction at a vigil held outside the New Jersey Statehouse Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016, in Trenton, N.J. A day later, he announced that Walgreens, the second-largest drug chain in the nation, would begin offering opiate overdose antidote Naloxone without a prescription in the Garden State. (Credit: AP Photo EAST BRUNSWICK -- Gov. Chris Christie on Thursday announced the first ongoing national effort by a retailer to offer safe medication disposal kiosks, and also praised Walgreens' decision this week to sell the emergency narcotic overdose medication Naloxone without a prescription in New Jersey.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

East Brunswick Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Adorna-Quabeck Engagement (Sep '08) Tue dadorna 2
News Dr. Anil J. Mehta, 65, Edison (Sep '07) Dec 21 Mac 10
East Brunswick Police Harassing anyone? (Apr '07) Dec 18 Just stop it 580
Highland Park & cockroaches?? Dec 18 tell it like it is 2
News Sayreville man sentenced to prison for importin... Dec 17 Anonymous 1
News South Amboy man kidnapped, beaten (Feb '07) Dec 17 Anthony Scarpuzzi 5
Any Gay/Bi Teens In Central NJ or Anywhere in NJ?? (Aug '14) Nov '16 swingingbothways 19
See all East Brunswick Discussions

Find what you want!

Search East Brunswick Forum Now

East Brunswick Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

East Brunswick Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Wall Street
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Climate Change
 

East Brunswick, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,287 • Total comments across all topics: 277,423,678

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC