Christie wants you to know you can buy heroin overdose antidote at Walgreens

A large crowd, many waving candle-like lights aloft, listen as Gov. Chris Christie, left, calls for an end to the "shame" associated drug addiction at a vigil held outside the New Jersey Statehouse Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016, in Trenton, N.J. A day later, he announced that Walgreens, the second-largest drug chain in the nation, would begin offering opiate overdose antidote Naloxone without a prescription in the Garden State. (Credit: AP Photo EAST BRUNSWICK -- Gov. Chris Christie on Thursday announced the first ongoing national effort by a retailer to offer safe medication disposal kiosks, and also praised Walgreens' decision this week to sell the emergency narcotic overdose medication Naloxone without a prescription in New Jersey.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.