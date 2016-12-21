'American Idol' Alum Jax Releases New Song 'Kickin' & Screamin'
American Idol Season 14 runner-up Jax is giving fans an early Christmas present with the release of "Kickin' & Screamin'" from her forthcoming EP, Funny . The track, co-written and produced by Colin Louis Dieden and Ruffian, is an upbeat dance track that shows off the East Brunswick, New Jersey, native's rap skills.
