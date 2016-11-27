East Brunswick native breaks into global Jewisha
East Brunswick native breaks into global Jewish music scene Inspired composition by Dave Schlossberg will be debuted by Central New Jersey Choristers in Philadelphia on Dec. 4 Check out this story on mycentraljersey.com: http://mycj.co/2gvzzip David Schlossberg hit the Jewish music jackpot: His setting of the Hebrew prayer "Mi Chamocha" was chosen by Shalshelet, The Foundation for New Jewish Liturgical Music , to be one of 39 new pieces presented at the organization's sixth International Festival in celebration of its Bar Mitzvah year, Dec. 4 in Philadelphia.
