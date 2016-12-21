'American Idol's' Jax returning to N.J. for 9/11 tribute
NEWARK -- For Jax, New Jersey's highest-ever finisher in 'American Idol' history, the chance to sing the national anthem at an event benefitting the children of September 11 responders hits close to home. "That day changed all of our lives, drastically," Jax told NJ Advance Media in a phone interview last week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
East Brunswick Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dr. Anil J. Mehta, 65, Edison (Sep '07)
|Wed
|Mac
|10
|East Brunswick Police Harassing anyone? (Apr '07)
|Dec 18
|Just stop it
|580
|Highland Park & cockroaches??
|Dec 18
|tell it like it is
|2
|Sayreville man sentenced to prison for importin...
|Dec 17
|Anonymous
|1
|South Amboy man kidnapped, beaten (Feb '07)
|Dec 17
|Anthony Scarpuzzi
|5
|Any Gay/Bi Teens In Central NJ or Anywhere in NJ?? (Aug '14)
|Nov 27
|swingingbothways
|19
|Any Bisexual/Gay Teens Near South River NJ?
|Nov 22
|swingingbothways
|1
Find what you want!
Search East Brunswick Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC