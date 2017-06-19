County budget gains, cuts discussed a...

County budget gains, cuts discussed at public hearing

Most county departments got welcome surprises at the first public hearing for the 2017-2018 Rutherford County budget Tuesday night, with County Mayor not only approving their initial requests, but even adding to them. The increases, the mayor said, were due to adjustments being made in salaries and insurance payments.

