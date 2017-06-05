Arthur L. Graves

Arthur L. Graves

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Murfreesboro Post

He was a native of Williamson County and was the son of the late David H. Graves and Anna Elizabeth Spain. Mr. Graves is also preceded in death by his brother, James Harris Graves.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Murfreesboro Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Eagleville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Renaissance fest May 28 Girl1011457q7r5 1
Carrie Cabri (Mar '16) May 23 WhoaDude 2
That boy is trouble!! May 22 Really 2
The Grove Bar and Grill May 9 Guest 6
Punk May '17 Punk1 1
Breeanna Buddie in jail (Feb '13) Apr '17 Kirk 44
Bradley D. Coleman Apr '17 wondering 1
See all Eagleville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Eagleville Forum Now

Eagleville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Eagleville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Iran
  1. Microsoft
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Health Care
 

Eagleville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,310 • Total comments across all topics: 281,615,929

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC