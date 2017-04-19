Patsy Diane Harris Burns
A native of Murfreesboro, TN, she was born January 20, 1948 to the late Noah Lee and Annie Priscilla Langrell Harris. Mrs. Burns was also preceded in death by her brothers, Clifford Harris and Billy Wise, and by sisters, Mari Anna Merrit, Wilma McClaren, and Marion Wise.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Murfreesboro Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Eagleville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Renaissance fest
|May 28
|Girl1011457q7r5
|1
|Carrie Cabri (Mar '16)
|May 23
|WhoaDude
|2
|That boy is trouble!!
|May 22
|Really
|2
|The Grove Bar and Grill
|May 9
|Guest
|6
|Punk
|May '17
|Punk1
|1
|Breeanna Buddie in jail (Feb '13)
|Apr '17
|Kirk
|44
|Bradley D. Coleman
|Apr '17
|wondering
|1
Find what you want!
Search Eagleville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC