Williamson County High School Rodeo to ride again April 8-9

The sophomore event for the Williamson County High School Rodeo Association will be held in conjunction with the Tennessee High School Rodeo Association, Saturday and Sunday, April 8 and 9. This is a competitive rodeo event for high school students. Last year nearly 100 high school students from around the state competed.

