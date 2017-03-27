Williamson County High School Rodeo to ride again April 8-9
The sophomore event for the Williamson County High School Rodeo Association will be held in conjunction with the Tennessee High School Rodeo Association, Saturday and Sunday, April 8 and 9. This is a competitive rodeo event for high school students. Last year nearly 100 high school students from around the state competed.
