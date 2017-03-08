Gordon Lee Foster

Gordon Lee Foster

Mr. Foster was born in Silver Point, Tennessee and was a son of the late Floyd and Hester Clemmons Foster. He served his Country in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict.

