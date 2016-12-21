Council considers bids, resolutions

Council considers bids, resolutions

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Nov 30 Read more: Herald-Citizen

The Cookeville City Council will consider awarding bids for various purchases as part of its regular agenda on Thursday, during one of its last meetings of the year. The Cookeville City Council will consider awarding bids for various purchases as part of its regular agenda on Thursday, during one of its last meetings of the year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Herald-Citizen.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Eagleville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Scott Pusser Dec 17 BAS 1
Rental Property Dec 15 Justme 1
Breeanna Buddie in jail (Feb '13) Nov '16 AmyC 40
chris mccaslin (May '13) Nov '16 babymommaone 2
vote trump Nov '16 notclintoon 1
Toxic, poisonous and dangerous women in the area Oct '16 Wanna know 1
Justin pitt (Jul '14) Sep '16 Uncle Leroy Wiggins 5
See all Eagleville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Eagleville Forum Now

Eagleville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Eagleville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Eagleville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,204 • Total comments across all topics: 277,298,245

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC