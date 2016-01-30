Engagements: Jonathon Ashbay & Shannah Huss
Kim & Mel Manning of Eagle and Jack Huss of Mulliken are delighted to announce the engagement of their daughter, Shannah Aleese Huss to Jonathan Lewis Ashbay. Jonathan is the son of Gordon and Valli Ashbay of Wacousta.
