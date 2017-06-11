Zacks Investment Research Lowers Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (LW) to Hold
They currently have a $52.00 target price on the specialty retailer's stock. Zacks Investment Research 's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.97% from the company's previous close.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Eagle Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|southwest airlines airplane hovering in mid-air?? (Sep '12)
|Tue
|Angie
|88
|Are there Racist in Idaho? (Jan '09)
|Jun 26
|ghostwriter88
|567
|Arthur Jackson, Medal of Honor recipient and Gr...
|Jun 24
|nancy sanders
|1
|Review: Boise Neurology - Michael O'Brien MD (Mar '10)
|Jun 20
|Mark
|4
|Medications For pains and others
|Jun 18
|nina
|1
|Do some Idahoans really hate Californians and o... (Jan '09)
|Jun 13
|Thisguy
|43
|Hunt Mortgage Group Finances the Acquisition of...
|Mar '17
|bbiekereagle
|1
Find what you want!
Search Eagle Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC