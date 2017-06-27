PetIQ Files For IPO
Eagle, Idaho-based PetIQ , a manufacturer of prescription flea and tick prevention medications, as well as health and wellness products for dogs and cats, has filed for an IPO, saying it is looking to raise up to $85M in an offering on the NASDAQ Global Market. The company has applied to list as PETQ.
