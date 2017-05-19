320,500 Shares in Antero Midstream Partners LP (AM) Acquired by Eagle Global Advisors LLC
Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Antero Midstream Partners LP during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 320,500 shares of the pipeline company's stock, valued at approximately $10,628,000.
