Man pushes best friend in wheelchair as they trek 500 miles across Spain
Justin Skeesuck, who is diagnosed with Multifocal Acquired Motor Axonopathy, and Patrick Gray traveled 500 miles across Spain in 2014. The two wrote about it in a book, "I'll Push You,' out June 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Eagle Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I want some kinky perverted girl
|2 hr
|Daddy
|3
|Joy Behar leaving 'The View' (Mar '13)
|19 hr
|Joy Behar is mental
|37
|Cable One or CenturyLink? Behind the marketing...
|Apr 11
|reviewboise
|2
|The College Sports Drain - How Boise State Foot...
|Apr 4
|kiwipalmer
|1
|Naughty kinky taboo girls (Feb '16)
|Apr 1
|Daddy
|3
|Christina Marfice is another imbecile
|Mar 29
|K-Mac
|2
|Hunt Mortgage Group Finances the Acquisition of...
|Mar '17
|bbiekereagle
|1
Find what you want!
Search Eagle Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC