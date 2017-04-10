Man pushes best friend in wheelchair ...

Man pushes best friend in wheelchair as they trek 500 miles across Spain

Next Story Prev Story
39 min ago Read more: ABC News

Justin Skeesuck, who is diagnosed with Multifocal Acquired Motor Axonopathy, and Patrick Gray traveled 500 miles across Spain in 2014. The two wrote about it in a book, "I'll Push You,' out June 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Eagle Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I want some kinky perverted girl 2 hr Daddy 3
News Joy Behar leaving 'The View' (Mar '13) 19 hr Joy Behar is mental 37
Cable One or CenturyLink? Behind the marketing... Apr 11 reviewboise 2
The College Sports Drain - How Boise State Foot... Apr 4 kiwipalmer 1
Naughty kinky taboo girls (Feb '16) Apr 1 Daddy 3
Christina Marfice is another imbecile Mar 29 K-Mac 2
News Hunt Mortgage Group Finances the Acquisition of... Mar '17 bbiekereagle 1
See all Eagle Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Eagle Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Ada County was issued at April 16 at 2:54PM MDT

Eagle Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Eagle Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Climate Change
  5. Health Care
 

Eagle, ID

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,983 • Total comments across all topics: 280,339,881

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC