The Latest: Sockeye to be moved from Idaho hatchery

Idaho officials announced late Wednesday that endangered Snake River sockeye salmon at a southwest Idaho hatchery will be moved because flood waters from the nearby Boise River are threatening the facility. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game says that starting Thursday some 4,000 fish will be removed from the Eagle Fish Hatchery west of Boise and trucked to the Springfield Fish Hatchery in eastern Idaho.

