Sockeye to be moved from flood-threatened Idaho hatchery

Wednesday Mar 29 Read more: The New Zealand Herald

" Endangered Snake River sockeye salmon will be moved from a southwest Idaho hatchery because flood waters from the nearby Boise River are threatening the facility, officials announced late Wednesday. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game said that starting Thursday some 4,000 fish will be removed from the Eagle Fish Hatchery west of Boise and trucked to the Springfield Fish Hatchery in eastern Idaho.

Eagle, ID

