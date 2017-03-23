Lamb Weston Holdings Reports -8% Incr...

Lamb Weston Holdings Reports -8% Increase in Net Income

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Mar 13 Read more: GuruFocus.com

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. , a leader in the global frozen potatoes market, posted excellent quarterly results, including a 6.8% increase in net sales. Net sales for the first six months increased 5.3%.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GuruFocus.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Eagle Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Joy Behar leaving 'The View' (Mar '13) Fri Apresby 18
CBH homes, are they really bad builder or just ... (Jan '07) Mar 21 Doylesav11 75
News Idaho Is Seeking To Buy HP's Boise Campus For $... Mar 18 lakramer1211 1
My hottie sister Mar 17 Mysis 1
southwest airlines airplane hovering in mid-air?? (Sep '12) Mar 11 Garidjidoo 84
Any one know Michael James Carberry? (Dec '09) Mar 10 Misty4770 10
Pain Anxiety and others Available Mar 4 Lost 1
See all Eagle Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Eagle Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Ada County was issued at March 25 at 1:59PM MDT

Eagle Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Eagle Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Eagle, ID

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,141 • Total comments across all topics: 279,817,375

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC