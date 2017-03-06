Idaho Family Caregiver Alliance makes...

Idaho Family Caregiver Alliance makes strides during 2017 legislative session

Sarah Toevs, director of the Masters of Health Science program, recently proposed House Concurrent Resolution 3 to the Idaho Senate Health and Welfare Committee on Thursday, Feb. 16. HCR3 was unanimously passed by the Idaho Senate on Feb. 21. " recognizes the value of family caregivers and supports the action plan-we did not ask for funding," Toevs said. According to Toevs, Idaho does not currently have very much support for caregivers.

