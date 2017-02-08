Hunt Mortgage Group Finances the Acquisition of a Multifamily Property Located in Eagle, Idaho
Hunt Mortgage Group, a leader in financing commercial real estate throughout the United States, announced today it provided a $9.2 million Freddie Mac loan to enable the acquisition of a multifamily property located in Eagle, Idaho. The transaction was sourced by Terry Painter at Business Loan Store.
