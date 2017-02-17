Crunch Franchise Launches Seven New Locations In Idaho
NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ Crunch, the health club chain best known for making serious fitness fun through unique programming and cutting-edge training, announces the opening of seven new locations in Treasure Valley, Idaho. Crunch franchise owners Curtis and David Harman have taken over the existing Idaho Athletic Club chain in the following locations - Boise Black Eagle, Boise State Street, Caldwell, Eagle, Meridian, Silverstone and Nampa.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Eagle Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|southwest airlines airplane hovering in mid-air?? (Sep '12)
|14 hr
|Tommy
|83
|Pain Anxiety and others Available
|Mar 4
|Lost
|1
|Joy Behar leaving 'The View' (Mar '13)
|Mar 3
|Tina Corina
|10
|Hunt Mortgage Group Finances the Acquisition of...
|Mar 1
|bbiekereagle
|1
|CBH homes, are they really bad builder or just ... (Jan '07)
|Feb 24
|just a guy
|74
|3 Kings Lounge (Jun '12)
|Feb 23
|New owner
|4
|The Last Post Wins!!!! (Feb '11)
|Feb 18
|Andy
|13
Find what you want!
Search Eagle Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC