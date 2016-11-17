You've Got Mail: Ada County Property ...

You've Got Mail: Ada County Property Tax Bills Are On the Way

Next Story Prev Story
Nov 17, 2016 Read more: Boise Weekly

Something else is heading for home this holiday season, and it's not bringing any green bean casserole. Ada County officials announced this week that 2016 property tax notices were in the mail and should be arriving well before Thanksgiving.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boise Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Eagle Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Do some Idahoans really hate Californians and o... (Jan '09) 17 hr S palasinski 30
News Joy Behar leaving 'The View' (Mar '13) Dec 20 Coleen from Michigan 7
truth about the jews and israel Dec 19 TOMMY AMAZON 1
News Yo, Johnny Depp, pay up that $6.8M to Amber Hea... Dec 17 PFFFTTTT 1
southwest airlines airplane hovering in mid-air?? (Sep '12) Dec 16 swtnes34 78
News Pink's latest photo is totally giving off nudis... Dec 14 Nudistfriendfinder 1
Review: Fabulous Thai Massage By Sweetie (May '14) Dec 6 mort 2
See all Eagle Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Eagle Forum Now

Eagle Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Eagle Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Ebola
 

Eagle, ID

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,521 • Total comments across all topics: 277,307,712

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC