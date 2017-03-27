IHS pulls funds from Eagle Butte hosp...

IHS pulls funds from Eagle Butte hospital

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 23 Read more: KOTA-TV Rapid City

The Indian Health Service is transferring millions of dollars in funding from area hospitals and clinics, delivering another setback to health care in tribal communities. A spokesman says the funds will be transferred to an existing emergency service contract within the IHS Great Plains Area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOTA-TV Rapid City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Eagle Butte Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in South Dako... (Oct '10) Mar 24 zionists rule USA 16
Harvest acres wanted (Jul '16) Jul '16 Hotshot26 1
News Eagle Butte denies assaulting officer (May '07) May '15 silver fox 42
Fay Fielder passed away 8/21/08 (Aug '08) May '15 Fielder 5
Ben Brown Wolf (Feb '08) May '15 friend 9
Don't Be Played By The Whites! (May '12) May '15 Russell means AIM 9
Prairie dogs (Apr '15) Apr '15 Devin M 1
See all Eagle Butte Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Eagle Butte Forum Now

Eagle Butte Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Eagle Butte Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. Iran
  4. Oakland
  5. Afghanistan
  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
 

Eagle Butte, SD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,089 • Total comments across all topics: 279,886,484

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC