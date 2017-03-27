IHS pulls funds from Eagle Butte hospital
The Indian Health Service is transferring millions of dollars in funding from area hospitals and clinics, delivering another setback to health care in tribal communities. A spokesman says the funds will be transferred to an existing emergency service contract within the IHS Great Plains Area.
