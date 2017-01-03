Tribal Officials Search For Missing Man Neara
Search crews on the Cheyenne Sioux River Reservation are working as quickly as they can to find a missing man. A tribal spokesperson said every resource is being used, including helicopters, to find Tom Traversie, Jr. KCCR Radio reports that he is missing after authorities found the body of his girlfriend, 23-year-old Megan High Bear.
