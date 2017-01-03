More Help Hopes To Speed Up Eagle Butte Searcha
State authorities are joining the search effort to find a missing man near Eagle Butte. The South Dakota Secretary of Tribal Relations and the state office of emergency management are helping searching crews look for Tom Traversie, Jr. The body of his girlfriend, 23-year-old Megan High Bear, was found by authorities earlier this week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KELO-TV Sioux Falls.
Add your comments below
Eagle Butte Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for U.S. House in South Dako... (Oct '10)
|Jul '16
|america first
|13
|Harvest acres wanted
|Jul '16
|Hotshot26
|1
|Eagle Butte denies assaulting officer (May '07)
|May '15
|silver fox
|42
|Fay Fielder passed away 8/21/08 (Aug '08)
|May '15
|Fielder
|5
|Ben Brown Wolf (Feb '08)
|May '15
|friend
|9
|Don't Be Played By The Whites! (May '12)
|May '15
|Russell means AIM
|9
|Prairie dogs (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Devin M
|1
Find what you want!
Search Eagle Butte Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC