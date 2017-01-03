More Help Hopes To Speed Up Eagle But...

More Help Hopes To Speed Up Eagle Butte Searcha

Thursday Jan 5 Read more: KELO-TV Sioux Falls

State authorities are joining the search effort to find a missing man near Eagle Butte. The South Dakota Secretary of Tribal Relations and the state office of emergency management are helping searching crews look for Tom Traversie, Jr. The body of his girlfriend, 23-year-old Megan High Bear, was found by authorities earlier this week.

