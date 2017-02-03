Civil Air Patrol Aiding In Eagle Butte Search
Civil Air Patrol planes from all over South Dakota have joined in the search for a missing man in the Eagle Butte area. Planes from Rapid City, Pierre, and Sioux Falls have been doing aerial searches of the area since Thursday in an attempt to find Tom Traversie, Jr. Tribal officials on the Cheyenne River Sioux Reservation have been conducting a search for Traversie since early this week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KELO-TV Sioux Falls.
Add your comments below
Eagle Butte Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for U.S. House in South Dako... (Oct '10)
|Jul '16
|america first
|13
|Harvest acres wanted (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Hotshot26
|1
|Eagle Butte denies assaulting officer (May '07)
|May '15
|silver fox
|42
|Fay Fielder passed away 8/21/08 (Aug '08)
|May '15
|Fielder
|5
|Ben Brown Wolf (Feb '08)
|May '15
|friend
|9
|Don't Be Played By The Whites! (May '12)
|May '15
|Russell means AIM
|9
|Prairie dogs (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Devin M
|1
Find what you want!
Search Eagle Butte Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC