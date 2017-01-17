Braves beat Lady Tigers on last-secon...

Braves beat Lady Tigers on last-second shot

Mary Garter pulled a missed desperation shot out of the air and banked it home as the buzzer sounded to lift to Cheyenne-Eagle Butte to a 51-50 win over the Lady Tigers at Mobridge-Pollock High School Gym on Saturday.

