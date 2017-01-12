Additional assistance needed for sear...

Additional assistance needed for search of missing Eagle Butte man

Thursday Jan 5

Multiple search parties, including a helicopter, are continuing to brave the cold and look for Tom Traversie Jr. near Eagle Butte on the Cheyenne River Sioux Reservation. KCCR Radio's Kevin Larsen reports that multiple search parties have been looking for Traversie for the last two day with no luck.

