Eagle Butte Man Sentenced To 15 Years For Fatal Stabbing

Friday Dec 9 Read more: KDLT-TV Sioux Falls

An Eagle Butte man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for the fatal stabbing of another man last year on the Cheyenne River Indian Reservation. Federal authorities say Corbyn Big Eagle stabbed Austin Miner in the chest on June 16, 2015, during a fight at Big Eagle's apartment involving several people.

