Taking care of wounds
Emergency medicine found Dr. Fred Landes, the new director of of Baystate Franklin Medical Center's Wound Center, out of necessity.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Recorder.
Comments
Add your comments below
Eagle Butte Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for U.S. House in South Dako... (Oct '10)
|Jul '16
|america first
|13
|Harvest acres wanted
|Jul '16
|Hotshot26
|1
|Eagle Butte denies assaulting officer (May '07)
|May '15
|silver fox
|42
|Fay Fielder passed away 8/21/08 (Aug '08)
|May '15
|Fielder
|5
|Ben Brown Wolf (Feb '08)
|May '15
|friend
|9
|Don't Be Played By The Whites! (May '12)
|May '15
|Russell means AIM
|9
|Prairie dogs (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Devin M
|1
Find what you want!
Search Eagle Butte Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC