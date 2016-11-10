Carol Knight from Eagle Butte, South Dakota adds a
Carol Knight from Eagle Butte, South Dakota adds a hand print to a tipi to show solidarity with the people protesting the Dakota Access Pipeline during the third go round of the Indian National Finals Rodeo Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016, at the South Point Arena.
Eagle Butte Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for U.S. House in South Dako... (Oct '10)
|Jul '16
|america first
|13
|Harvest acres wanted
|Jul '16
|Hotshot26
|1
|Eagle Butte denies assaulting officer (May '07)
|May '15
|silver fox
|42
|Fay Fielder passed away 8/21/08 (Aug '08)
|May '15
|Fielder
|5
|Ben Brown Wolf (Feb '08)
|May '15
|friend
|9
|Don't Be Played By The Whites! (May '12)
|May '15
|Russell means AIM
|9
|Prairie dogs (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Devin M
|1
