Georgia was deeply involved in all she touched
Mass of Christian Burial for Georgia Gunville, 72, of Whitehorse, was held on Monday, Nov. 14, 2016, at All Saints Catholic Church in Eagle Butte. Interment was in the Gunville Family Ranch Cemetery under the direction of Kesling Funeral Home of Mobridge.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mobridge Tribune Online.
Comments
Add your comments below
Eagle Butte Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for U.S. House in South Dako... (Oct '10)
|Jul '16
|america first
|13
|Harvest acres wanted
|Jul '16
|Hotshot26
|1
|Eagle Butte denies assaulting officer (May '07)
|May '15
|silver fox
|42
|Fay Fielder passed away 8/21/08 (Aug '08)
|May '15
|Fielder
|5
|Ben Brown Wolf (Feb '08)
|May '15
|friend
|9
|Don't Be Played By The Whites! (May '12)
|May '15
|Russell means AIM
|9
|Prairie dogs (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Devin M
|1
Find what you want!
Search Eagle Butte Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC