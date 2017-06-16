Tennessee National Guard Joins in Sta...

Tennessee National Guard Joins in Statewide Cyber Security Exercise

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 16 Read more: Clarksville Online

This week, Soldiers and Airmen of the Tennessee National Guard are taking part in a statewide exercise focused on cyber threats. This is part of the annual joint Tennessee Maneuvers exercise, working with the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency, Tennessee State Guard, and various other state agencies taking place June and July.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Clarksville Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dyersburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Kayla dew 39 min You know 2
Lake Road Road Rage 2 hr Nut driver 2
Neil's bbq 2 hr Tennman99 11
Dow Down 347 Points, Y'ALL MISS OBUMMER YET 2 hr guest 50
Los Portales Mexican Rest. (Aug '09) 3 hr Amexica 40
Search for Missing Karen Swift (Oct '11) 3 hr Tragedian_ne 106,417
Kerri Hill 4 hr Concerned 2
See all Dyersburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dyersburg Forum Now

Dyersburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dyersburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
 

Dyersburg, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,339 • Total comments across all topics: 282,207,537

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC