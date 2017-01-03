DSCC announces deadlines for filing FAFSA
Dyersburg State Community College encourages all students and potential students to fill out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid by Jan. 31 to ensure a greater chance of receiving funds. FAFSA applications are available to students online at https://fafsa.ed.gov .
