David Kustoff speaks at Dyersburg State's Covington campus

Wednesday Jan 18

Newly-elected U.S. Congressman David Kustoff spoke to a large group at Dyersburg State Community College, Jimmy Naifeh Center in Covington on Wednesday morning. Kustoff was introduced by State Senator Mark Norris.

Dyersburg, TN

