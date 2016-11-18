Suspect charged in mother's fatal shooting at birthday party
People gather at the scene of a shooting in Dyersburg, Tenn., on Friday, Nov. 18, 2016. Authorities say they've arrested a man accused of fatally shooting the mother of a 2-year-old during the child's birthday party in western Tennessee.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Dyersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bogota convenience center hours?
|2 hr
|What
|2
|Last Post Wins (Apr '11)
|5 hr
|LololololmAo
|4,882
|looking for used Xmas lights any condition
|7 hr
|Big Butt Bertha
|12
|Working at Rough Country and scamming Workman's...
|8 hr
|i know
|5
|Adam Kilzer
|10 hr
|daisy
|11
|how long does it take to get an unemployment ch... (Feb '10)
|13 hr
|Single mom
|620
|Its always so rosy in Dburg
|14 hr
|Amazed
|4
Find what you want!
Search Dyersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC