Monroe fixing to blaze a few trails
Photos by Kelly Sullivan: A trail is proposed to extend from Centennial Park in Snohomish to the north end of Lake Tye Park in Monroe. The city of Monroe is partnering with local and regional agencies to build two connecting trails between downtown and surrounding communities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Monroe Monitor & Valley News.
Add your comments below
Duvall Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Microsoft issues more security patches for oldera
|Jun 30
|Cameon233
|2
|Of Girl Scouts and Troops
|Mar '17
|cassandrasage
|1
|Cherry valley road
|Feb '17
|Roberta maize
|1
|Bottom's Up! (Oct '16)
|Dec '16
|Anon
|2
|Why I'm Voting for Valderrama (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Santos Contreras
|1
|st3 (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Cassandra Sage
|1
|Bottom's Up! (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Cassandra Sage
|1
Find what you want!
Search Duvall Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC