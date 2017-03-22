Trump supporters declare pride in pre...

Trump supporters declare pride in president, slam opponents

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Mar 4 Read more: The Decatur Daily

Barbara Hagstrom of Duvall, Washington, Jamie Smith of Eatonville, Washington, Cheryl Williams of University Place, Washington, and Pamela Hart of Gig Harbor, Washington, cheer during a rally for President Donald Trump at Heritage Park in Olympia, Wash., on Saturday, March 4, 2017. Washington State Patrol Capt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Duvall Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Cherry valley road Feb '17 Roberta maize 1
Bottom's Up! Dec '16 Anon 2
Why I'm Voting for Valderrama Oct '16 Santos Contreras 1
st3 Oct '16 Cassandra Sage 1
Bottom's Up! Oct '16 Cassandra Sage 1
Review: Honey Nail and Spa (May '16) Oct '16 toothless in Seattle 2
Woodinville Tree Identification (Aug '16) Aug '16 Will 1
See all Duvall Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Duvall Forum Now

Duvall Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Duvall Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Syria
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
 

Duvall, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,133 • Total comments across all topics: 279,757,281

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC