Six sent to hospitals following Sunday accident on Blewett Pass
Six people were hospitalized in a two-vehicle collision Sunday afternoon on Highway 97 about 16 miles north of Cle Elum. According to Washington State Patrol, a Dodge Ram pickup driven by Nichole Carlson, 21 of Duvall, was headed northbound when it attempted to pass another vehicle in the northbound passing lane.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Wenatchee World.
Add your comments below
Duvall Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cherry valley road
|Feb 1
|Roberta maize
|1
|Bottom's Up!
|Dec '16
|Anon
|2
|Why I'm Voting for Valderrama
|Oct '16
|Santos Contreras
|1
|st3
|Oct '16
|Cassandra Sage
|1
|Bottom's Up!
|Oct '16
|Cassandra Sage
|1
|Review: Honey Nail and Spa (May '16)
|Oct '16
|toothless in Seattle
|2
|Woodinville Tree Identification
|Aug '16
|Will
|1
Find what you want!
Search Duvall Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC