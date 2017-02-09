PCC tests curbside pickup of online o...

PCC tests curbside pickup of online orders in Bothell

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Seattle Times

The new PCC store in Bothell, which also serves as a testing ground for new ideas at the co-op, will offer curbside pickup of online orders. PCC, in a partnership with Instacart, is testing curbside pickup at the co-op's Bothell location with a "Click & Collect" service.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Duvall Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Cherry valley road Feb 1 Roberta maize 1
Bottom's Up! Dec '16 Anon 2
Why I'm Voting for Valderrama Oct '16 Santos Contreras 1
st3 Oct '16 Cassandra Sage 1
Bottom's Up! Oct '16 Cassandra Sage 1
Review: Honey Nail and Spa (May '16) Oct '16 toothless in Seattle 2
Woodinville Tree Identification Aug '16 Will 1
See all Duvall Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Duvall Forum Now

Duvall Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Duvall Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Mexico
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. American Idol
 

Duvall, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,246 • Total comments across all topics: 278,718,710

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC