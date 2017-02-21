Monroe officials lobby for I-522
Monroe Mayor Geoffrey Thomas and city councilmembers traveled to Olympia last week to lobby for funds that would finish improvements, and the widening of State Route 522. Right now commuters looking to avoid stop-and-go rush hour traffic head south through Duvall, putting pressure on roadways that weren't designed to handle those extra couple-thousand trips per day, Thomas said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Monroe Monitor & Valley News.
Add your comments below
Duvall Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cherry valley road
|Feb 1
|Roberta maize
|1
|Bottom's Up!
|Dec '16
|Anon
|2
|Why I'm Voting for Valderrama
|Oct '16
|Santos Contreras
|1
|st3
|Oct '16
|Cassandra Sage
|1
|Bottom's Up!
|Oct '16
|Cassandra Sage
|1
|Review: Honey Nail and Spa (May '16)
|Oct '16
|toothless in Seattle
|2
|Woodinville Tree Identification (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Will
|1
Find what you want!
Search Duvall Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC