Monroe officials lobby for I-522

Monroe officials lobby for I-522

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: The Monroe Monitor & Valley News

Monroe Mayor Geoffrey Thomas and city councilmembers traveled to Olympia last week to lobby for funds that would finish improvements, and the widening of State Route 522. Right now commuters looking to avoid stop-and-go rush hour traffic head south through Duvall, putting pressure on roadways that weren't designed to handle those extra couple-thousand trips per day, Thomas said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Monroe Monitor & Valley News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Duvall Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Cherry valley road Feb 1 Roberta maize 1
Bottom's Up! Dec '16 Anon 2
Why I'm Voting for Valderrama Oct '16 Santos Contreras 1
st3 Oct '16 Cassandra Sage 1
Bottom's Up! Oct '16 Cassandra Sage 1
Review: Honey Nail and Spa (May '16) Oct '16 toothless in Seattle 2
Woodinville Tree Identification (Aug '16) Aug '16 Will 1
See all Duvall Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Duvall Forum Now

Duvall Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Duvall Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Supreme Court
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Iraq
 

Duvall, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,773 • Total comments across all topics: 279,078,025

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC