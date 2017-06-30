Young immigrant, refugee students gra...

Young immigrant, refugee students grateful for chance to live the American dream

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: HeraldSun.com

Young immigrants and refugees attending the Durham Public Schools' English as a Second Language Newcomer Academy sometimes struggle to find their words. But when they do, one would find it hard to believe that many of them have been in the country for less than a year and have spoken English for only a few months.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Durham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Buh Bye all you IBM Employees (Feb '11) 9 hr Donald 127
Unc title Mon Roy 10
News Together, Triangle Transit Agencies Seek Federa... Jul 2 Macmcf 1
Wake County Mugshots on Twitter Jul 2 Hilarious 1
Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11) Jul 1 lucky minnesota guy 106
News Walgreens and LabCorp Collaborate to Bring Pati... Jun 28 wagnous 1
Strawbridge Studios (Sep '11) Jun 27 Groot 22
See all Durham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Durham Forum Now

Durham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Durham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Mexico
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Durham, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,277 • Total comments across all topics: 282,249,832

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC