Thomas Rhyant performs 'Walk Around Heaven All Day"

Thomas Rhyant will bring his Sam Cooke Revue to Hillsborough's Picnic in the Park Sunday, July 2. Like Cooke, Rhyant began singing gospel and later added soul, R&B and other styles. The revue keeps Cooke's legacy alive.

