The path to citizenship is a long process
Born in Shanghai, China and raised in Taiwan, Ho is one of more than 20 million people to come to the United States and eventually earn her citizenship. Flying into JFK International Airport in New York, the thing that struck her right away was the number of cars outside the airport.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kinston Free Press.
Comments
Add your comments below
Durham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11)
|8 hr
|lucky minnesota guy
|106
|Buh Bye all you IBM Employees (Feb '11)
|Fri
|Americas Greatest...
|123
|Unc title
|Jun 28
|Really
|9
|Walgreens and LabCorp Collaborate to Bring Pati...
|Jun 28
|wagnous
|1
|Strawbridge Studios (Sep '11)
|Jun 27
|Groot
|22
|Durham teacher gives kids a little faith a " Je...
|Jun 27
|True Christian wi...
|7
|Moving to Raleigh area
|Jun 21
|Moving
|1
Find what you want!
Search Durham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC