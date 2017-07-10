State report faults Durham jail in teen inmatea s suicide
In the hours before Uniece "Niecey" Fennell was found hanging in her cell at the Durham County jail, detention officers failed to check her regularly and did not report a tip from another inmate that she was a threat to herself, a state investigation has found.
