State report faults Durham jail in teen inmatea s suicide

In the hours before Uniece "Niecey" Fennell was found hanging in her cell at the Durham County jail, detention officers failed to check her regularly and did not report a tip from another inmate that she was a threat to herself, a state investigation has found. In the hours before Uniece "Niecey" Fennell was found hanging in her cell at the Durham County jail, detention officers failed to check her regularly and did not report a tip from another inmate that she was a threat to herself, a state investigation has found.

