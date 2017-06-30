John Lucas donates historic documents
John Harding Lucas was principal of Orange Street Elementary School from 1952 to 1957 and principal of Mary Potter School from 1957 to 1962. He went from Oxford to Hillside High School in Durham, where he served as principal from 1962 to 1985.
