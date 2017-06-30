Hogwashed, Part 2: Environmental Advo...

Hogwashed, Part 2: Environmental Advocates Say Hog Facilities' ...

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Independent Weekly

Editor's note: This is the second installment of a three-part investigation into North Carolina's hog-farming industry. The first story examined claims by lower-income African-American residents of eastern North Carolina that neighboring hog farms have polluted their properties and efforts by lawmakers to shield pork producers from litigation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Durham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Buh Bye all you IBM Employees (Feb '11) 1 hr Hillary 128
Unc title Mon Roy 10
News Together, Triangle Transit Agencies Seek Federa... Jul 2 Macmcf 1
Wake County Mugshots on Twitter Jul 2 Hilarious 1
Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11) Jul 1 lucky minnesota guy 106
News Walgreens and LabCorp Collaborate to Bring Pati... Jun 28 wagnous 1
Strawbridge Studios (Sep '11) Jun 27 Groot 22
See all Durham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Durham Forum Now

Durham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Durham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
 

Durham, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,218 • Total comments across all topics: 282,258,926

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC