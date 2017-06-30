Hogwashed, Part 2: Environmental Advocates Say Hog Facilities' ...
Editor's note: This is the second installment of a three-part investigation into North Carolina's hog-farming industry. The first story examined claims by lower-income African-American residents of eastern North Carolina that neighboring hog farms have polluted their properties and efforts by lawmakers to shield pork producers from litigation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent Weekly.
Add your comments below
Durham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buh Bye all you IBM Employees (Feb '11)
|1 hr
|Hillary
|128
|Unc title
|Mon
|Roy
|10
|Together, Triangle Transit Agencies Seek Federa...
|Jul 2
|Macmcf
|1
|Wake County Mugshots on Twitter
|Jul 2
|Hilarious
|1
|Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11)
|Jul 1
|lucky minnesota guy
|106
|Walgreens and LabCorp Collaborate to Bring Pati...
|Jun 28
|wagnous
|1
|Strawbridge Studios (Sep '11)
|Jun 27
|Groot
|22
Find what you want!
Search Durham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC