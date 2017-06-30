Granville schools reach out to Durham for new leader

The Granville County Board of Education on Thursday reached into the Durham Public Schools for its next superintendent, selecting veteran administrator Alisa McLean to lead the school district. McLean, currently assistant superintendent of high school teaching, learning and leadership for DPS, will become superintendent of Granville County Public Schools on July 19. "I am both, excited and honored to join the Granville County Public Schools family and community," McLean said.

