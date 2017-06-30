GoDurham driver charged in pedestriana s death
A GoDurham bus driver who fatally struck a 46-year-old man Monday has been charged with misdemeanor death by vehicle. The accident happened at 9:45 p.m. when the bus struck a pedestrian, Aaron Christopher Ryle of Durham, as he was walking across Enterprise Street at South Roxboro Street.
