GoDurham driver charged in pedestrian...

GoDurham driver charged in pedestriana s death

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: HeraldSun.com

A GoDurham bus driver who fatally struck a 46-year-old man Monday has been charged with misdemeanor death by vehicle. The accident happened at 9:45 p.m. when the bus struck a pedestrian, Aaron Christopher Ryle of Durham, as he was walking across Enterprise Street at South Roxboro Street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Durham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Back To Golf Course Coach Gottfried BBall Over (Mar '13) 4 hr Truth 23
Buh Bye all you IBM Employees (Feb '11) 6 hr Hilliary 129
Unc title Jul 3 Roy 10
News Together, Triangle Transit Agencies Seek Federa... Jul 2 Macmcf 1
Wake County Mugshots on Twitter Jul 2 Hilarious 1
Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11) Jul 1 lucky minnesota guy 106
News Walgreens and LabCorp Collaborate to Bring Pati... Jun 28 wagnous 1
See all Durham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Durham Forum Now

Durham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Durham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Earthquake
 

Durham, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,026 • Total comments across all topics: 282,290,758

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC